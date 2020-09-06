BJP MP Sunny Deol Assures Justice To Suresh Raina & His Family; Meets Pathankot SP

Days after the brutal attack on the family of former India cricketer Suresh Raina, Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Saturday assured that his family would get justice. Sunny Deol met Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana and discussed the law and order situation, while he also enquired about the attack on the relatives of Raina and the progress in the investigation.

Taking to Twitter, he said that a positive discussion was held with Pathankot SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana regarding the safety of Pathankot district which is under his Lok Sabha constituency. He added that he has fulfilled 'first step' of his election promise of strengthening health and safety infrastructure by unveiling Pathankot Central CCTV Control Room. Tagging Raina in his tweet he said, "I hope that the family gets justice as soon as possible. I pay a humble tribute. My deepest condolences to the heartbroken family members."

स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा के बुनियादी ढांचे को मजबूत करना मेरा चुनावी वादा था। मुझे खुशी है कि मैंने आज इस दिशा में पहला कदम पूरा किया है। पठानकोट केंद्रीय सीसीटीवी नियंत्रण कक्ष पूरी तरह से चालू है। pic.twitter.com/VfArpH9Yfd — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 5, 2020

Raina's uncle killed

Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar was killed in Punjab's Pathankot district on the night intervening August 19 and 20. As per Police, the attack was carried by four members of the Kale Kachhewala gang with an intention to loot their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot. Ashok’s wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal sustained injuries, while Ashok’s mother Satya Devi was discharged from the hospital days later. This prompted Raina to pull out from IPL 2020 that is to be held in UAE.

Suresh Raina took to Twitter to term the attack on his relatives in Punjab as ‘beyond horrible.’ He revealed that his uncle had been ‘slaughtered to death’, and his aunt and two cousins had severe injuries. The Chennai Super Kings batsman then stated that one of his cousins has also passed away last night, while his aunt is very critical and on life support. Expressing being oblivious of the perpetrators of the crime, the southpaw urged Punjab police to look into the matter. Also tagging Punjab CM, he sought to know who committed the crime, while hoping that criminals are not ‘spared to commit’ more crimes.

Punjab CM takes cognisance

Taking cognisance of the matter, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has assured the Indian cricketer of arresting the culprits at the earliest. The Punjab CM informed that an SIT probe has been ordered in the case. He also assured Raina that Punjab DC and SSP have met the family and that the guilty will be brought to justice.

Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 1, 2020

