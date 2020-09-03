CSK Give Witty Reply To Twitter Follower Asking About Team's Vice-captain After Raina Exit

The Chennai Super Kings suffered a massive blow when their star batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. The southpaw pulling out of the cash-rich league only added to CSK's unending woes. Recently, several members of the CSK contingent including two players (Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad) tested positive for coronavirus. On top of that, there were multiple reports recently stating that their premier spinner Harbhajan Singh was considering to skip the IPL 2020.

Suresh Raina's absence will not only affect CSK's batting but it will also leave a huge void in CSK's leadership group, which the Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer is a big part of. Suresh Raina is the vice-captain of the CSK and has played a crucial role in their success by being an advisor to skipper MS Dhoni. It would be interesting to see who replaces Suresh Raina as the vice-captain of the side and the same was pointed out by a fan, who asked CSK's official Twitter handle about Raina's successor under Dhoni.

CSK responded to the fan's question with a brilliant reply as they stated that the franchise is not worried about the surprising departure of their vice-captain from the UAE. CSK replied in Tamil which means "Why fear when wise captain is there?"

Wise captain irukke bayam yen? 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 2, 2020

MS Dhoni is expected to have added responsibility on his shoulders this season in the absence of Suresh Raina. The Men in Yellow will look to win their fourth IPL title and go par with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians who have four titles to their name. The IPL 2020 is all set to commence on September 19, with the final to be played on November 10.

All eight IPL 2020 franchises have reached the UAE and have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. CSK are yet to hit the ground to train for the IPL 2020 after their quarantine period was extended. The Yellow Army will want to get back to training quickly and figure out their team combination ahead of the cricketing extravaganza.

