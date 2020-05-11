Bois Locker Room Case: Police Reveal 'sexual Assault' Chat Didn't Originate In The Group

In a massive revelation, the Delhi police on Sunday, stated that the 'gang rape' reference in the Instagram chat group 'Bois locker room' allegedly did not start from there. Sources report that the police investigation has revealed that the above-mentioned conversation had allegedly been between one juvenile (a girl) through a fake profile with a fictional name 'Siddharth' on Snapchat to test the character of the other juvenile (a boy), who was the recipient of that chat. One Class 12 student has been arrested last week, in connection to the case.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrests Admin of controversial 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group

Delhi police reveal details

Police state that neither two juveniles either through their real or fake usernames were in any way related to the Bois Locker Room Instagram Group. While the devices of the concerned persons have been seized and sent for forensic analysis, the police have not filed any case against either juvenile as the intent was not 'malafide'. The boy allegedly did not take part in the girl's fake 'sexual assault' plan and shared the hypothetical conversation's screenshot with his friends, which included the girl, as per reports.

One of the boy's friend then reportedly shared the screenshot with his friends on the Instagram group 'Bois Locker room'. Police state that the girl, knowing it was her who started the discussion, didn't report the incident. The police add that the Snapchat conversations got mixed with Instagram due to its sensational nature. As of date, more than twenty-four students connected with the case have been interviewed/examined and one arrested.

Issuing notice to Instagram; have gone to Police: NCPCR chief on 'Bois Locker Room' group

What is the Bois Locker room case?

The 'Bois Locker Room' group reportedly shared objectionable pictures of women and glorified rape. The group allegedly comprising schoolboys also discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo moto cognizance of reports and claimed that several hundred members were disclosing personal information of young girls and women. The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell is currently investigating the case and arrested the admin who is an adult studying in Class 12 in a school located in the National Capital Region.

Mumbai Police on 'Bois Locker Room': No room for disrespecting women

Jameela Jamil extends support to women in India over ‘Bois Locker Room’ chat row