Delhi Police Cyber Cell Arrests Admin Of Controversial 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram Group

In a big development on Wednesday, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has arrested the Admin of the controversial 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group. This comes two days after a group member was apprehended in the case. As per sources, the Admin who is an adult studying in Class 12 is the main conspirator. He is a student of a school located in the National Capital Region.

While the Cyber Cell had asked for information regarding the group and its members from Instagram, the social media platform is yet to respond. However, 27 members of the 'Bois Locker Room' have been identified and 15 of them have been summoned for questioning since Tuesday. Their phones have been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

In the Bois Locker Room matter, the CyPAD Unit (Cyber Crime Cell) of Delhi Police has arrested the Admin of the Instagram Group. Earlier, a juvenile group member was apprehended in the case on 4th May: Delhi Police

CyPAD Unit has asked for information about the alleged group&its members from Instagram. Report from the platform is awaited.Devices of identified members of the group have been seized&sent for forensic analysis.The role of other group members is being ascertained: Delhi Police

DCW and NCPCR take cognizance

The 'Bois Locker Room' group reportedly shared objectionable pictures of women and glorified rape. The group allegedly comprising schoolboys also discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo moto cognizance of reports regarding the aforesaid Instagram group which has several hundred members. As per DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, 'Bois Locker Room' was also disclosing personal information of young girls and women. Asserting that an open media platform was being used for "illegal activities", the DCW has instituted an inquiry into the matter.

Moreover, the DCW issued notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell and Instagram demanding more information and action taken in the case. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo requested everyone to not reveal the identities of the accused as they were juveniles and said that it seemed like a violation of the POCSO Act. He added that strict action would be taken against the accused.

