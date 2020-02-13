Bookie Sanjeev Chawla Sentenced To 12-day Custody By Delhi Court

Wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who was brought back to India on Thursday, was placed under 12-day custody, the Patiala House court ruled on Thursday. Chawla has been extradited from the UK. He is wanted in the 2000 match-fixing scandal case which also included the late South African skipper Hansie Cronje. As per reports, Chawla had been in touch with Hansie Cronje during the infamous betting scandal in early 2000 which rocked the sport.

Court hands Chawla 12-day custody

The Patiala House Court ordered 12-day custody for the 'kingpin' bookie, Sanjeev Chawla. The Court allowed regular medical check-ups for the accused and granted permission for his family and lawyers to meet him. Chawla will reportedly be taken to different places and will be confronted with people who were involved in the fixing processes.

According to court documents in the case, Chawla is described as a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the UK on a business visa in 1996, where he has been based while making trips back and forth to India. After his Indian passport was revoked in 2000, he obtained a UK passport in 2005 and became a British citizen. Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Hansie Cronje, the late South African cricket team captain, to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

The previous extradition of Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, wanted in connection with the Godhra riots in Gujarat, from the UK to India in October 2016, had been uncontested and therefore did not have to go through various levels of appeals in the UK courts. Chawla had taken his appeal against being extradited to India right up to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which rejected his application for an interim measure last week and paved the way for him being put on a flight to India.

Chawla had lost a last-ditch High Court appeal on human rights grounds against former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid's extradition order at a hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice in London last month, with a court order dated January 23 setting a 28-day deadline for him to be extradited to India. The verdict in fugitive Vijay Mallya's appeal against his extradition is also likely to be pronounced on Thursday.

