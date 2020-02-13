MS Dhoni Could Have A Successor In World Cricket Called Quinton De Kock: Mark Boucher

Quinton de Kock scored 31 from just 15 balls to provide South Africa with a blazing start at the top in the first of the three-match T20I series against England on Wednesday. The Proteas then held back the visitors to win by 1 run and take a 1-0 lead in the T20I segment of the tour. Captaining South Africa in both limited-overs formats, Quinton de Kock earlier led hosts to level the ODI series against England 1-1. For his exploits with the bat, the cricketer was also adjudged as ‘ODI Player of the Series’.

Mark Boucher compares Quinton de Kock with MS Dhoni

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was appointed as South Africa’s limited-overs skipper after their disastrous campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. South African head coach Mark Boucher recently lauded the 27-year-old by comparing him with Indian veteran MS Dhoni. In an interview with an online sports portal, Mark Boucher implied that de Kock has the ingredients to emulate what MS Dhoni has achieved while captaining the Indian team.

While lauding Quinton de Kock for his on-field skills, the former cricketer said that the left-hander has a very smart cricketing brain. He mentioned that de Kock is very good with field placements and praised him for his “out of the box” thinking. Incidentally, MS Dhoni was also praised for his sharp mind on the field during his leadership days that led India to finish on top on numerous occasions.

Result | ENG: 176-8



What. A. Match



7 runs successfully defended by the Proteas✅



It went down to the wire, a victory off the final ball of the match.



Ngidi took 2 wickets and only conceded 5 runs



South Africa win by 1 run & take a 1-0 lead in the series.#ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/1NPxfTbOKY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 12, 2020

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to resume his CSK role

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was retained for ₹15 crore by the franchise. MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

