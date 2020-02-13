RCB Confirm Rebranding Rumours With Massive February 14 Announcement On The Cards

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have removed their profile picture and deleted all their posts from various social media accounts (including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). The move sent fans and players into a tizzy. Now, RCB have given an update on their social media. They are hinting at a new-look RCB.

IPL 2020: Bangalore franchise hint at 'New Decade, New RCB' with the latest post

RCB took everyone by surprise by deleting their posts and their profile pictures. Earlier, captain Virat Kohli and star players AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal questioned RCB's move. RCB are expected to make a massive announcement on their social media platforms on Friday as per their latest post.

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? 😳 Hope it’s just a strategy break. 🤞🏼 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 12, 2020

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.



14th February, remember the date. pic.twitter.com/OFQAFxDgFm — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

IPL 2020: RCB sign a new partnership with Muthoot Fincorp

The ‘New Decade, New RCB’ move comes days after they agreed on a deal with Muthoot Fincorp as their title sponsor for the upcoming IPL 2020. The Virat Kohli-led franchise announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. As per the deal, there will be a 'jersey-front' logo placed prominently on the playing and training jersey.

RCB are yet to win an IPL title and will be looking to break their duck in the 2020 season.

