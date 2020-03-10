'Landmark': BSP Lauds Allahabad HC's Order On Anti-CAA Protesters' Hoarding Removal

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday praised the Allahabad High Court order directing the Yogi Adityanath government to remove hoardings put up by the government of those who were accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Speaking on the issue, Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI, "Allahabad High Court judgment is a landmark decision because it has protected those who are trying to defend the Constitution of India. The Constitution, as provided to the Indians by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, had guaranteed civil liberties and democratic rights to all individuals and citizens of this country."

"I would like to say that the government should learn from it that they should not try and suppress the democratic rights of the people. The fundamental rights are provided under article 19 of the Constitution of India. We hail the decision of the Allahabad High Court," Bhadoria added.

The Allahabad High Court taking suo-moto cognisance had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to remove hoardings displaying photographs and address of those accused of destroying public property during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests held in the state in December last year.

"In entirety, we have no doubt that the action of the state which is a subject matter of this public interest litigation is nothing but an unwarranted interference in the privacy of people. The same, hence, is in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the court held.

Govt to challenge HC decision in Supreme Court

The bench, led by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also ordered District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police to submit a compliance report with the Registrar General of the Hight Court by March 16.

The state government is however set to appeal to the Supreme Court against the High Court's order. As per sources, the UP government will file the appeal after Holi. The hoardings displayed the names, photos, and addresses of more than 50 people who were suspected of violence, in a naming-and-shaming exercise.

