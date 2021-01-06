CBI Probe On Cattle & Coal Smuggling Widens As More West Bengal Officials Receive Summons

CBI has widened its probe ambit in two cases of coal and cattle smuggling in Bengal and Bangladesh as the former Hooghly SP has been summoned in alleged coal smuggling case for January 8 and two IPS officers who were posted in Murshidabad District have been summoned for January 12 in the alleged cattle smuggling case. Two inspectors from Murshidabad range have also been summoned for January 6 and 11.

READ | CBI Arrests 3 More In Pollachi Sexual Assault Case; One Alleged AIADMK Member

CBI on Tuesday summoned six West Bengal police officials

The CBI on Tuesday summoned six West Bengal police officials in the ongoing investigation of the cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining cases. The summoned DGP and inspectors have been asked to appear before the CBI in Kolkata.

It was reported earlier that the CBI was speculating the role of government officials in an alleged organised racket behind the cattle-smuggling case and coal-mining scam. The CBI had earlier done an enquiry and found out that cattle smuggling was unrestrained along the India-Bangladesh border which is allegedly aided by some corrupt officers of the BSF and Customs receiving illegal gratification from smugglers, they said.

READ | CBI Summons 6 West Bengal Police Officers In Cattle-smuggling & Illegal Coal Mining Cases

On December 15, the central probe agency had summoned two officials of the West Bengal Police in connection with the cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

READ | Absconding TMC Leader Vinay Mishra Summoned By CBI In Cattle Smuggling Case

On December 31, the CBI had issued summons to TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The Trinamool Youth Congress general secretary had been asked to appear before the CBI on January 4. A lookout notice had also been issued for the leader was absconding at that point. The TMC leader had come under the scanner in the multi-crore cattle-smuggling scam along with illegal coal mining cases. The case is being probed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax department together. Mishra is also said to be a close aid of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

READ | CBI Books Surana Corporation, Its Directors In Alleged Rs 2,930 Cr Bank Fraud