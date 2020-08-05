'Justice Will Be Served': Nitish Kumar Thanks Centre For CBI Probe In Sushant's Case

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death case got a nod for CBI probe, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude towards the central government. Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had accepted the Bihar government's request for a probe by the Central agency into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Twitter, Nitish Kumar hoped for a better investigation and exuded confidence in justice for Sushant.

स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता द्वारा पटना में दर्ज कराए गए मामले की सी०बी०आई० जांच कराने हेतु राज्य सरकार की अनुशंसा को केंद्र ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार को धन्यवाद। आशा है कि अब बेहतर जांच हो सकेगी और न्याय मिल सकेगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 5, 2020

READ: 'This is wrong': Bihar IPS officer sent to probe Sushant's death on being quarantined

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by ED on Friday

CBI probe in Sushant's case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had accepted the Bihar government's request for a probe by the Central agency into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request.

This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter, and appealing against any further delay. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe. The Maharashtra government's counsel told the court that the Mumbai police was doing a professional job and that all allegations that are being raised were politically motivated. At this point, Rohatgi said that the FIR had been properly filed, and that the Maharashtra government's counsel was arguing as though he was the counsel for Rhea.

Following this, Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe on record, to take care of the family's suspicions against the Mumbai police.

SG Mehta then asked for the Centre to be made a party to the proceedings, in response to which Justice Roy to file an application to do so. Tushar Mehta also said that the CBI's notification for its investigation is expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

READ: ON TAPE: Sushant's aide questions Sandip Ssingh's role in death, draws link to Disha

READ: Mukul Rohatgi calls out Mumbai Police, BMC for 'unprofessional' conduct in Sushant case