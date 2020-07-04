Kanpur Encounter: UP CM To Set Deadline To Nab Gangster At Emergency Meet With UP Police

Cracking down on fugitive gangster Vikas Dubey, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday is holding a virtual conference with all police zones to discuss the law and order situation in the state. Adityanath is reportedly planning to fix a timeline to nab such gangsters and is set to instruct the police on 'Operation Clean' to prevent casualties during raids or encounters. Sources report that the meeting which commenced at 7:30 PM is attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, and DGP.

Earlier in the day, Kanpur police identified 21 associates of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey. Kanpur zone Inspector-General informed that 2 of the 21 associates were killed in the encounter on Friday, while the search for the remaining 19 associates is on. Sources report that police have narrowed several phone numbers, including some police officials who have been in contact with the gangster for the past 4-5 days. The police have reportedly surveyed over 500 such call records.

Previously, Choubeypur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty after his call records were found linked with Dubey. The gangster along with his supporters had gunned down eight policemen and injured seven others when the latter were raiding his residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur. Police have investigated Dubey's parents about his whereabouts and mowed down his house, where Dubey had ambushed the police officers. The house was allegedly built on illegally occupied land and was used to carry out criminal activities by Dubey.

What is the Kanpur encounter?

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised that sacrifice of the policemen won't be in vain. More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab Dubey. The CM also visited Regency Hospital where the policemen who were injured in the encounter, are undergoing treatment. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member.

