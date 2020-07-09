Criminals Like Vikas Dubey Fled Kamal Nath's MP; Now Coming To Hide In Shivraj's: Congress

As wanted Gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after a massive manhunt by police teams of at least six states, Congress has contrasted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to that of Kamal Nath's erstwhile government in the state. Taking to Twitter, the state unit of Congress said that under Kamal Nath, mafia and criminals ran away from the state but under Shivraj's rule, gangster of other states are hiding in Madhya Pradesh. They added that under the present BJP government in the state, Madhya Pradesh has become a 'home of criminals.'

कमलनाथ सरकार-

- माफिया और अपराधी प्रदेश छोंडकर भागे,



शिवराज सरकार-

- दूसरे राज्यों के अपराधी भी मप्र में छिपने लगे। — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 9, 2020

This comes against the backdrop of Vikas Dubey's arrest from Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning. In the visuals that show MP Police holding the gangster who along with his associated killed 8 UP Policemen and injured 6 in Kanpur, can be heard saying 'Mai Vikas Dubey hu, Kanpur wala' (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur). As the dreaded criminal utters those words, MP Police can be seen clapping him on his head.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the MP Police and has spoken to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. UP CM has urged for a safe and early transfer of the criminal. The DGP's of the states will coordinate the process of transferring the case fro MP to UP Police. Dubey is to be presented before the court at 12:30 pm where his transfer remand is likely to be sought.

Kanpur encounter and manhunt to nab Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey - a history-sheeter is facing 60 criminal cases and is the main accused of the Kanpur encounter on the intervening night of June 2 in which 8 UP Police personnel were killed and 6 were injured. When the police team reached Dubey's hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station, to arrest the gangster, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building, killing Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to nab Vikas Dubey and to approach adjoining states for a massive search operation. As many as 100 Police teams across states - UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi began a massive manhunt. Five aides of Vikas Dubey, including Amar Dubey and Prabhat, were gunned down as the police expanded the hunt for the gangster who was on the run. Prabhat who was arrested on Tuesday from Haryana's Faridabad and Bauva Dubey alias Praveen - had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him. Four other alleged associates of Vikas Dubey were arrested. Police had also demolished Dubey's house in Choubeypur.

Moreover, four policemen have also been arrested in the matter. On June 4, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. The bounty on Vikas Dubey was successively increased, eventually to Rs 2.5 lakh.

On Monday, Republic TV accessed inside details of how Dubey and his aides attacked the police convey. Sources, quoting Vikas Dubey's aide Daya Shankar Agnihotri, said that he got the information of the raid at least 5 hours before the police arrived. After the incident, the criminal with more than 60 cases against him left the village on a bike and later fled away in a van, sources added.

