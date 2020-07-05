UP Cops Make First Arrest In Kanpur Cop-killing; Gangster Vikas Dubey May Have Fled State

In a big development, Kanpur Police has made the first arrest in the case of gangster Vikas Dubey who gunned down eight policemen and injured seven others when the latter were raiding his residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh police has increased the bounty on history-sheeter Vikas Dubey from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh

This comes after Kanpur police on Saturday identified 21 associates of Dubey. Kanpur zone Inspector-General informed that 2 of the 21 associates were killed in the encounter on Friday, while the search for the remaining 19 associates is on.

As per sources, however, Vikas Dubey's last location in the state has been tracked to Auraiyya though it is considered possible that he may have then have fled to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. The UP police has contacted its counterparts in both states. Further, sources add that Dubey fled his home with dozens of CCTV cameras that were installed at his now demolished residence.

Earlier on Saturday, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. Meanwhile, Dubey's house was also demolished.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a virtual conference with all police zones and has planned to fix a timeline to nab such gangsters, as per sources. He also instructed the police on 'Operation Clean' to prevent casualties during the raid, as per sources.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

CM Yogi has promised that sacrifice of the policemen won't be in vain. More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab Dubey. The CM also visited Regency Hospital where the policemen who were injured in the encounter, are undergoing treatment. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member.

