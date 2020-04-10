Telangana Imposes Total Curfew In Nirmal District; Warns Strict Action Against Violators

The district collector on Thursday imposed a total curfew in Telangana's Nirmal district with no movement except for medical emergencies. The decision is taken in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus as the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has risen to 15.

"We have announced that from today 100 percent curfew is imposed till April 14. We appealed to the public not to come out of their houses," district collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui told ANI over the phone.

"15 coronavirus positive cases have been detected in the district till now. 11 containment zones have been identified in the district. Four of them are in Nirmal and two of them are in Bhainsa and the remaining five are in different villages," Farooqi told reporters in a press briefing.

READ | Telangana Woman Rides 1400 Kms On Scooter To Bring Son Home Amid Lockdown

READ | Mahesh Babu Shares A Heartfelt Message For Telangana Police Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read

The collector said 105 medical teams are holding a survey in Nirmal, 42 in Bhainsa, and five teams in villages.

"The staff who are working to fight COVID-19 in the district like medical staff, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, cleaners will be allowed to perform their duties. The public will be allowed only when there is a medical emergency," Farooqi stated.

The district has five quarantine centres and two isolated ward hospitals, the collector said.

"There were 1100 foreign returnees, 45 were kept in a government quarantine, 41 of them are sent to their houses for house quarantine," he added.

READ | Telangana Govt Offers Relief To Farmers; Will Procure Their Produce Amid Covid Lockdown

READ | About Time: KCR's Telangana Govt Bans Spitting In Public Amid Covid; Warns Of Legal Action

Nirmal District SP Sasidhar Raju said, "People must confine to their houses during this complete curfew. Strict action will be taken on those who violate rules. Anyone who comes out will be punished for six months to three years of imprisonment under the Epidemic Disaster Management Act and their vehicles will also be seized and surrendered to the court."

Telangana has witnessed a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive case. The total number of cases stands at 442, of which 35 have been cured and discharged while 7 have succumbed to the virus.

(With ANI inputs)