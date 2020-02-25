Amit Malviya Slams Kejriwal For Vowing Silence At Rajghat & Communalising AAP Supporters

In another shocking remark, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to suggest his "Muslim supporters restore peace" in the national capital.

Slamming CM Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs visit to Raghat, Amit Malviya said instead of vowing silence for the peace of Delhi, he should ask the Muslim protestors to restore peace and open the roads which have been shut for over 70 days.

"Instead of going to Rajghat and pretending to vow silence over violence in Delhi, it would be better if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggests his party MLAs and Muslim supporters to restore peace. Also, the roads which have been closed by Muslims should also be opened. Delhi has been a hostage for the last 70 days," Amit Malviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

राजघाट पर जा कर, मौन व्रत रखने का नाटक करने से बेहतर होगा अगर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल अपनी पार्टी के विधायकों और मुसलमान समर्थकों को शांति बहाल करने का सुझाव दें। साथ में जिन सड़कों को मुसलमानों ने बंद कर रखा है, उसे भी खुलवायें।



दिल्ली पिछले 70 दिनों से बंधक बनी हुई है। — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 25, 2020

Amit Malviya calls Delhi violence as 'Islamic onslaught'

Earlier in the day, Amit Malviya made a shockingly communal remark saying that Delhi was under a 'violent Islamic onslaught'. Malviya slammed Kejriwal for tweeting and asked where the Delhi MLAs were. Incidentally, Delhi police - responsible for the city's law and order come under the ambit of the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protestors on Monday, torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI.

Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad - killing 7 and injuring 105 as of Tuesday.

In the ensuing violence, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal- who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

