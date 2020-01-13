Delhi HC Issues Notice To WhatsApp, FB On JNU Violence Plea; Police To Question Students

Probing into the 'masked mob' violence in JNU, the Delhi High Court on Monday has issued a notice to social media giants WhatsApp, Google and Facebook on a plea asking them to preserve the data concerning the JNU violence. Sources reveal that three JNU professors had filed the plea regarding several social media groups which were used to mobilise the mob which attacked the campus on January 5. The High Court will pronounce the verdict on Tuesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Cong attempts to internationalise JNU violence, urge NRI students to protest

Delhi police to interrogate JNU 'attackers'

On the other hand, Delhi Police sources have stated that the 9 students who were issued a notice on the violence will be interrogated in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), instead of the Crime branch station on Monday. This comes after Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke on Friday, revealed that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident. While the JNUSU has denied the charges, BJP has slammed the Left-wing parties for perpetrating violence.

208 academicians and VCs write to PM Modi slamming Left politics in university protests

Delhi police: 'JNUSU members mainly behind attack'

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Thirke stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. Notices were served to the mentioned students to explain their involvement in the incidents. Two of the nine identified attackers are from ABVP. Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students.

Here are the mentioned students:

Chunchun Kumar, ex-JNU student

Pankaj Mishra - JNU student

Aishe Ghosh - JNUSU president

Bhaskar Vijay Waakar

Sucheta Talukdar

Priya Ranjan

Dolan Samanta

Yogendra Bhardwaj - PHD Sanskrit (Unity against Left admin) - ABVP

Vikas Patel - ABVP

Delhi police names JNUSU students behind three attacks- Jan 3,4 & 5, narrates sequence

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies - JNUSU & ABVP have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. While BJP has stood by ABVP, Congress sent a fact-finding committee to JNU and have demanded a criminal probe against the JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar.

Cong' fact-finding panel on JNU violence calls VC 'cancer', says he should be in 'jail'