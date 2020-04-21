Delhi High Court Appreciates Health Workers For Their Efforts In Fighting COVID-19

In an order on Friday, Delhi High Court appreciated the efforts made by the healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis. A bench of Justices JR Midha and Jyoti Singh expressed satisfaction with the government's steps to maintain the capacity of their supply.

Delhi HC appreciates govt's moves

The Court said, "We also appreciate the brilliant work being done by other Government agencies on the Administrative side including police, armed forces, paramilitary forces, to name a few, who amongst other tasks are helping the health workers."

"We are satisfied that requisite measures are being taken by the respondents to the best of their capacity, despite the enormous pressures which are already existing on the hospital staff and other agencies."

The court said if a citizen has any grievance related to medical facilities, it can approach competent authorities in the government for appropriate redressal through helplines and dedicated Whatsapp numbers and also asked Centre and Delhi government to give wide publicity to helpline numbers and continue to render medical aid and assistance to citizens.

The Court also directed a committee to continue monitoring and ensuring that non-COVID patients are also taken care of during the lockdown. "Every sector today, be it the government or the private sector, working in the field of health or administration or law and order, is contributing in its own way, battling the pandemic, which surely includes the citizens, who in their own way are contributing to the fight against COVID-19. Every single day is posing new challenges."

"At this stage, therefore, for anyone to undermine the efforts put by the medical staff or the government agencies in providing medical aid and assistance, would, in our view, not only be wholly unfair and inappropriate but also demotivating for those working dedicatedly and tirelessly, 24x7 on the ground."

