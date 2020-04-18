Javed Akhtar Slams 'ignorants' Who Attacked Moradabad Doctors, Calls It 'matter Of Shame'

Slamming the heinous attack on doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Saturday said that he is appalled at the ignorance of the people. Taking to Twitter, the veteran lyricist-writer said that doctors and health workers are risking their own lives and what happened in Moradabad is a 'shame.' Calling the attackers 'ignorants', Akhtar said that the educated ones must teach them.

I can’t imagine how ignorant one has to be to attack those who are at the risk of their own lives are out there to save other lives What has happened in Moradabad is a matter of great shame I request the educated people of that city to some how contact and educate such ignorants — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 18, 2020

Earlier, he praised the BMC for conducting maximum tests, not just as a city, but even beating the states in that department. The veteran lyricist-writer cited that as the reason for the highest number of cases in the city, helping in sending the affected patients immediately for treatment. He conveyed his gratitude to the municipal authority as well.

The attack on the ambulance

On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 family to a quarantine facility. When the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones. Three persons including a doctor and a pharmacist have been injured. Moreover, the ambulance and police van has been vandalized.

Confirming this to Republic TV, the ambulance driver remarked, "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the Ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stone on us. Our doctors have been injured."

Taking immediate cognisance, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that accused will be booked under the stringent National Security Act. and their property will be attached to recover the damages. The Moradabad police on Friday identified more than 40 people involved in the attack.

Coronavirus cases in Moradabad

Seven more people were tested positive for Coronvirus on April 18, bringing the total number of positive cases in the city to 37. Out of the seven new cases, four patients had the history of attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizammudin, Delhi, earlier in March. The administration has also started the process of quarantining the families of those found positive late at night.

