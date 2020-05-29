Delhi: Woman Commits Suicide After Husband Refuses To Smartphone For Children

A 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire after her husband failed to buy her a smartphone for the online classes of their children. A senior police official confirmed the incident and said that it happened in Maidangarhi village in the national capital on 27 May at 8 am.

The official said that the deceased identified as Jyoti Mishra wanted her husband to but a new cell phone for her children so that they could attend online classes.

Her husband Pramod had promised that he would buy her cell phone but will take some time.

The couple has two children aged four and six years. They have a cell phone but since both the children had to attend online classes at the same time, she was pressuring her husband to buy a new cell phone.

"On 27 May at around 8 am after having an altercation with her husband she took the extreme step. She poured kerosene oil on herself and set herself ablaze. Her husband removed her to Safdarjung hospital. Doctors said that she had received 90 percent burn. Later she succumbed during the course of treatment," said the police official.

The police said that the statement of her husband Pramod Mishra has been recorded in this connection. They had been living in Maidangarhi village for a long time. They are originally from Sultanpur village of UP. They had got married around seven years back.

"She had one cell phone but since both the children had to attend online classes she was pressuring me to buy one more cell phone," her husband said in his statement recorded by the cops.

Her body was handed over to the family to perform the last rite after conducting postmortem at Safdarjung Hospital.