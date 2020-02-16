Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe CCTV Video Released By Jamia Millia University

After Jamia university shared the CCTV footage displaying police brutality on students on December 15, Delhi police sources on Sunday have stated that an internal probe by the Crime branch has been ordered into the video released. Moreover, sources report that the video surfaced shows both Delhi Police and paramilitary forces assaulting the students. While a separate FIR has not been filed into the incident, two FIRs have been filed for the violence that broke outside the campus on 15 December 2019.

Sources further report that the Delhi police maintains that they entered the campus only after stone-pelting took place from inside the campus. Moreover, the police has not dismissed the video as fake, but has not acted on the application filed by Jamia administration on the incident. Special Commissioner (Crime) Praveer Ranjan has confirmed that the video released is from the Jamia Millia Islamia University's old library.

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. While the BJP has claimed that the footage is fake, other political parties have condemned the excessive police action.

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye. Police also claim that some protestors who were vandalising public property had resorted to stone-pelting and had rushed into the university, triggering police entry into the campus. Protests were shifted away from Gate 7 ahead of polls.

