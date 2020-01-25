Delhi Police Asks Baba Ramdev To Cancel Shaheen Bagh Visit Amid Security Concerns

On Friday, Baba Ramdev said he will visit Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to meet the anti-CAA protesters on Saturday, January 25. According to sources, Delhi Police has refused to grant him permission for the visit. Sources also say that Baba Ramdev will wait for the police to grant him permission and then only he will visit Shaheen Bagh.

While taking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Baba Ramdev had revealed that Delhi Police Commissioner called him up and told him that the situation is not conducive for him to visit.

While speaking about Shaheen Bagh protests, he said, “There should be a non-violent agitation. There should be no inconvenience to the people. You cannot block a public road like this. The means of protest should be constitutional. The country should not be affected.”

“The people who are being inconvenienced by the Shaheen Bagh protests, who are taking 3-4 hours extra daily- what if they start a counter-protest? Is this how a country will run? The government should take stern action. You should protest, but you should allow the movement of people.”

Earlier on Friday, Ramdev advised the students of JNU and other universities to stay away from politics and focus on their studies rather than protesting and participating in demonstrations. He said it is not appropriate for students to "spread violence and anarchy" and indulge in demonstrations.

Anti-CAA protests across the country

Protests have erupted across the country ever since the Parliament cleared the new citizenship law with the opposition parties, activists and student unions hitting the streets terming the legislation as “discriminatory”.

According to the amended citizenship law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in their home countries will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. However, the act does not include Muslim migrants.

Those opposing the CAA have contended that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They allege CAA, along with NRC, is intended to target the Muslim community in India. However, the government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.

