Delhi: Six Senior DCP Level Police Officers Get Transferred

Law & Order

Lt Guv Anil Baijal ordered transfer of six senior DCP-level officers of Delhi Police. The transfers come days after the appointment of new Police Commissioner.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday ordered the transfer of six senior DCP-level officers of Delhi Police. The transfers come days after the appointment of a new Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava. As per reports, in the first transfer after S N Shrivastava took over as the Delhi Police commissioner, the 2008-batch IPS officer, Chinmoy Biswal, has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters).

According to the order issued by the LG office and notified by the Delhi Police with immediate effect, 2015 batch IPS officer Manjeet, who is joining AMGUT cadre (Delhi segment) on an inter-cadre deputation from Bihar, has been posted as DCP (Metro). Also, DCP (Land & Building) Mohammad Akhtar Rizvi has been posed as additional DCP of North East Delhi. 

Further, Jitendra Mani, who was the Anti-Riots Cells DCP, has been made the DCP (Land & Building) while DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal has been given the charge of the special officer to the Delhi Police commissioner. Nishant Gupta, who was looking after the work of Additional DCP SWAT, has become the Additional DCP of recruitment cell, the order stated.

New Delhi Police Commissioner

Amid the Delhi violence, IPS officer SN Shrivastava who was made Special Commissioner (Law and Order) by the Home Ministry has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner on February 28. Shrivastava is a 1985-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory or AGMUT cadre and took charge on March 1. He took charge from incumbent Amulya Patnaik whose tenure ended on February 29, 2020, after being extended for a month.  

Prior to being appointed as a special commissioner of police amid Delhi violence, Shrivastava was serving as the Special Director General (Training) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The CRPF issued an order reliving Shrivastava to join the new post after the home ministry ordered his premature repatriation from the paramilitary force.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
