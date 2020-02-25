The Debate
Delhi: AAP MLAs Reach Out To People To Restore Peace, Urge To 'not Fall Prey' To Rumours

Law & Order

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, February 24, issued a statement over the extreme unrest in the national capital

Delhi violence

Amid the escalating violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, February 24, issued a statement over the extreme unrest in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, the party assured that their MLAs are reaching out to the people of Delhi to restore peace. They further urged the people to "not fall prey" to any kind of rumours. 

Delhi CM's statement

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took to Twitter and urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of the violence in parts of northeast Delhi. 

Read: Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Constable & Civilian killed; dozens injured as capital burns

Delhi police issues statement

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday issued a statement reporting that violence was witnessed in areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. Moreover, the police have also asked the media to not circulate 'any disturbing pictures' which will aggravate the situation. Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) has stated that the police are in contact with both groups to get the situation under control.

Read: Violence in northeast Delhi as anti & pro CAA groups clash for 2nd time; constable killed

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

In a massive escalation of tension over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

Read: Delhi violence: CPIM chief Sitaram Yechury wonders 'Where's PM, HM?' while capital burns

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. According to recent reports, around three civilians have lost their lives during the violence. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Even as violence engulfed areas of the national capital on Monday, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure law and order in North East Delhi. 

Read: Violence-hit northeast Delhi schools to remain shut on Tuesday, declares dy CM Sisodia

