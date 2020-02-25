Delhi Violence: NCP Alleges Govt Inaction, Holds It Responsible For Law & Order Situation

Commenting on the violence that broke out in the national capital on Monday, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik opined that it was the Centre’s responsibility to maintain law and order. He reckoned that that people close to the government such as MoS Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra had given incendiary statements. Moreover, Malik alleged that the Central government had turned a blind eye to provocative remarks leading to the deterioration of the situation in Delhi.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik remarked, “Since the last two-three months, there have been demonstrations pertaining to the CAA and the NRC and violence is happening. The entire responsibility is of the Centre. The people close to the government give incendiary statements like ‘Gun down traitors’. Kapil Mishra gave a statement that we will deal with you after the Trump visit. We feel that governments don’t work in such a way in a democracy. It is the government’s duty to act against people giving incendiary statements and those trying to disturb the atmosphere. The government is turning a blind eye. That’s why the situation is deteriorating.”

Violence in the national capital

On Monday, violence broke out in several areas in North-east Delhi such as Maujpur in clashes over the CAA. Several vehicles, shops, and houses were torched in the region. Head Constable Ratan Lal who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri and 4 civilians lost their lives. On the other hand, 105 people including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were injured in the clashes.

After undergoing surgery, Sharma is conscious and now out of danger. To control the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Union Home Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties pertaining to the law and order situation in the national capital at 12 pm.

