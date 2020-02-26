Delhi Violence: NSA Ajit Doval Reviews Security Situation, Briefs Home Minister Amit Shah

After reviewing the situation in violence-hit areas of Delhi, NSA Ajit Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik along with the Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau were also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. On Tuesday, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in North-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. So far, 22 deaths have been confirmed in the violent clashes that broke out 2 days ago in the national capital.

Amit Shah calls high-level meeting

After the violent clashes erupted on February 24, Home Minister Amit Shah had called a high-level meeting at his residence. Home Secretary, Director IB, senior officers of IB, Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officers were involved in the meeting that lasted over 3 hours. Reportedly, in the meeting, Shah had inquired about the violence and directed Delhi police to take strict decisions.

On February 25, the Union Home Ministry held a review meeting over the situation in Delhi chaired by the Home Minister. later in the day, Shah held another meeting with the main political parties and officials of Delhi on the situation at North Block.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and others. In the meeting, the Union Home Minister reportedly said that the situation could only be dealt by rising above political parties and urged all parties to send their MPs and MLAs to help eliminate the atmosphere of fear and rumours among the general public.

Later in the day, the Home Minister appointed SN Srivastava as Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi and held a long meeting with Home Secretary, Director IB, Deputy NSA, Delhi Police Commissioner, Shri SN Srivastava and other officials at his residence. According to sources, in the meeting drastic decisions were taken to ensure peace and restore law and order in Delhi.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday also took to Twitter and appealed to maintain peace and calm in Delhi. He has also taken a review of the current situation. Taking to Twitter, said that it is important for the people to restore normalcy. He also said that peace and harmony are central to the ethos. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is yet to issue an official statement.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 22

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed.

On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate", however, it refused to entertain pleas on them. The Delhi High Court said it won't let another 1984 happen in India under its watch while hearing a petition concerning the riots in the national capital.

