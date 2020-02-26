Delhi Violence: Rohit Sharma Hopes For Situation To 'neutralise' In The National Capital

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday reacted to the ongoing shocking violence in North-East Delhi. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Indian Cricket team's vice-captain stated that the current sight in Delhi is 'not so great,' and expressed hope towards the situation returning back to normal at the earliest.

Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 26, 2020

READ | Gautam Gambhir mourns death of Delhi cop, calls for strict action against culprits

Earlier on February 24, former Indian cricketer turned politician, Gautam Gambhir had expressed his sadness towards the death of Senior Police Constable Shri Ratan Lal during the North-East Delhi clash. Taking to Twitter, he had stated that there is no 'scope' for violence in democratic protests and demanded the Delhi Police to take strict action against the culprits.

Extremely sad to hear about the death of Senior Police Constable Shri Ratan Lal during violent anti CAA protests.There is no scope for violence in democratic protests. I request everyone to maintain peace and urge @DelhiPolice to take strict action against the culprits. pic.twitter.com/1PobrXWKka — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 24, 2020

READ | Gautam Gambhir seeks action against Delhi Violence provocateurs; won't spare Kapil Mishra

Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence, and visited violence-hit parts of the capital earlier.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation for family of martyred HC Rattan Lal

READ | Delhi violence deliberate design to provoke communal conflagration: Adhir Chowdhury