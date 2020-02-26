The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi Violence: Rohit Sharma Hopes For Situation To 'neutralise' In The National Capital

Law & Order

Indian Cricket team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday spoke about the ongoing tensions in Delhi and hoped for the situation to neutralise at the earliest

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rohit Sharma

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday reacted to the ongoing shocking violence in North-East Delhi. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Indian Cricket team's vice-captain stated that the current sight in Delhi is 'not so great,' and expressed hope towards the situation returning back to normal at the earliest.

READ | Gautam Gambhir mourns death of Delhi cop, calls for strict action against culprits

Earlier on February 24, former Indian cricketer turned politician, Gautam Gambhir had expressed his sadness towards the death of Senior Police Constable Shri Ratan Lal during the North-East Delhi clash. Taking to Twitter, he had stated that there is no 'scope' for violence in democratic protests and demanded the Delhi Police to take strict action against the culprits.

READ | Gautam Gambhir seeks action against Delhi Violence provocateurs; won't spare Kapil Mishra

Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. 

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence, and visited violence-hit parts of the capital earlier.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation for family of martyred HC Rattan Lal

READ | Delhi violence deliberate design to provoke communal conflagration: Adhir Chowdhury

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI VIOLENCE TIMELINE
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
NSA AJIT DOVAL MEETS AMIT SHAH
FINAL SALUTE TO RATAN LAL
INSPIRED OR COPIED?
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW