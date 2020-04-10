Dozens Arrested In J&K's Sopore For Attending Funeral Of Slain JeM Commander

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested dozens of people during nocturnal raids in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district a day after an FIR was filed against them for attending the funeral of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander. The Jaish commander Sajad Dar was killed in an encounter in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Wednesday.

More arrests expected

As per police sources, dozens of people, who were identified through visuals, were arrested by the police in several areas of Sopore on Thursday night. The police sources further said that more arrests were expected in the coming days. Those booked had violated protocols and government advisories barring social gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants who flayed government directions and took part in the funeral procession were identified through pictures and videos that were circulated on social media. Sources further informed that the legal heirs of the slain terrorist had given in writing that they would adhere to social distancing when the body was handed over to them after completing medico-legal formalities.

Pertinently, Sajad had come to his maternal uncle’s house (the place where he was neutralized) to receive a group of militants, the input that was received by the security forces.

On the basis of this ‘specific input’ about his presence, Army’s 22-Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Gulabad-Arampora area of Sopore, 52 km from here. Sajad Dar was well versed not only with modern means of communication but also was well versed in handling diverse weapons that include AK series rifles, pistol, hand grenade etc.

