Disha Salian Case: Rohan Rai Had To Be Called On Intercom After She Died; Took 25 Mins

In yet another sensational and critical development in the Disha Salian death case, top sources have revealed to Republic Media Network that multiple witnesses in their statements to investigative agencies have hinted that Disha's fiance Rohan Rai did not immediately rush downstairs and took 20-25 minutes to show up after Disha fell to her death from his 12th-floor apartment in Malad on June 8. Sources have, in fact, revealed that Rohan Rai only came down after being called multiple times by neighbours on the building's intercom.

Earlier, BJP leader Nitesh Rane speaking to Republic Media Network had claimed the same and this has been corroborated by others too, who were spoken to by Republic. The MLA questioned Rohan Rai's delayed arrival at the spot when he was in love with the celebrity manager and termed his role as ‘suspicious’ in the incident.

“Rohan Rai was present when people reached the Malad, Malvani house because after she was pushed from the window, when she fell on the floor, after 25 minutes, Rohan comes down and looks at her. If he was in love with her, he would have rushed down to see if she was alive and there were chances to save her. Any natural human being would have done that. That is why his role is very suspicious," Rane claimed.

Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai's location tracked

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network's sources have sensationally revealed that Rohan Rai was in Nagpur till Thursday. Top investigative agencies are keeping a watch on Rohan Rai's moves and being in Nagpur are under the scanner, sources said.

As per sources, Rohan Rai is likely to be called for questioning by the CBI. Nitesh Rane has claimed that he had contacted Rohan 15 days after Disha's death and that he knows everything about what happened to Disha before she fell to her death on June 8. Earlier, Rane also questioned Rohan Rai’s whereabouts and his alleged departure to his village in Mangaluru. The politician went to the extent of saying that if Rohan doesn't clear the air about what happened on the night of June 8, he will himself go the CBI and reveal everything.

CBI's probe into Disha-SSR case link

The CBI has already called in persons linked to Disha Salian as they probed the Sushant case. The first name was Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work as a celebrity manager. Sajdeh, known for being friends with Bollywood and cricket stars, had been called in multiple times.

The second name was Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. He had also called Sushant a day before his death, on June 14. Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage.

