Farmers Stir: UP ADG Says 'prepared To Deal With anti-social Elements In Protests'

As the farmer unions threaten to intensify the ongoing protests, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order Prashant Kumar assured that the State is prepared to check that 'no anti-social elements or miscreants joined the protest.' The UP ADG stated that while the farmer protests had so far been 'peaceful', additional police arrangements had been organised to tackle the possibility of miscreants joining the protests.

"We have deployed forces to check that no anti-social elements or miscreants join the protest. We are taking measures to see that public movement is not affected. We are ensuring that anti-social elements, who are trying to create trouble, are being dealt with. We have made police arrangement for the same. We have deployed as many as 130 company force," ADG Kumar told news agency ANI.

Read: Uttar Pradesh Farmers Differ With Punjab; Demand MSP Law & Inclusion In Talks With Centre

Read: Pro-Khalistan Outfit SFJ's June 17 Letter To China Seeking 'help' Against India Surfaces

Prashant Kumar also attempted to allay fears over the three farm laws saying, "So far the farmers' protest has remained mainly peaceful. Even during the Bharat Bandh, everything remained well organised. Now, the talks are underway with the farmers. With the arrival of Agriculture reforms, no farmers from UP or any other part of the country will face any trouble."

Amid calls by the farmer unions to block the Agra-Delhi Expressway, Assistant Superintendent of Police (West), Agra, revealed that so far none of the five major toll plazas had been blocked. He assured that the force was monitoring the plazas.

Meanwhile, farmer unions have also announced that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12 announcing that more and more farmers were marching towards Delhi. A sit-in protest has been organised on December 14 in front of District Collectors office and the residence of BJP leaders. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has also promised to block all toll plazas operated by Reliance and Adani. The Centre, on the other hand, has kept doors open for talks.

Read: Yuvraj Singh Distances Self From Father's Derogatory Speech; Opines On Farmers' Protests

Read: PM Modi's FICCI Address: 'Govt Committed To Farmers' Welfare'; Urges Pvt Sector To Invest

(With Agency Inputs)