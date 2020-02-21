Unhappy With Pro-Pak Slogan, Amulya's Dad Nonetheless Refutes CM BSY's 'Maoist Link' Claim

Father of Amulya Leona, the activist who has been charged with sedition for raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during an Anti-CAA rally were Asaduddin Owaisi was present, has denied the allegations that she has "Maoist links".

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on Friday alleged that the student activist had links with Maoists. Amulya's father Oswald Noronha, however, denied the charge and sought an inquiry into it.

Distancing himself from Amulya's pro-Pakistan slogan, her father said he was not aware of his links with Maoists or had any sympathy for them.

"I have no idea about her involvement with Maoists as she went to Bengaluru over a year ago for studying BA after schooling in Chikkamgaluru," Noronha told a local news channel.

Amulya's father condemned her action saying "What Amulya said is wrong" and went on to attribute it to the company she keeps.

Karnataka CM claims 'Maoist links'

Sources report that Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is currently probing into Leona's alleged Maoist links. Moreover, sources report that Leona has openly stated that her statements were according to scripts given to her by several groups supporting her.

"Bail should not be given to Amulya. Her father has also said he won't protect her. It is now proved that she had contacts with Naxals. Proper punishment should be given," CM Yediyurappa had claimed.

Asserting that the incident was a conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony in the state, the Chief Minister said legal action would also be taken against the organisers of Thursday's anti-CAA rally.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has confirmed that the organisers who gave Amulya a platform to make such a statement will be booked. Moreover, he added stringent conditions will be put forth to prevent such incidences.

Activist charged with sedition

According to police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) has been registered against the activist.

On Thursday, Amulya Leona had disrupted an address by Owaisi and raised the slogans. Visuals showed that Owaisi tried to grab her mike while authorities tried to get her off stage. It was unclear what exactly she said, but it is believed that she raised certain pro-Pakistan slogans. The activist was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.

