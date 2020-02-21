Amulya Leona's Chikmagalur Home Vandalised By Miscreants After Her 'Pro-Pak' Slogans

In a shocking development, the residence of the student activist Amulya Leona who raised pro-Pakistan slogans was vandalised on Thursday night, according to ANI. Leona, who was taken into custody by police on Thursday is a resident of Chikmagalur. Police are currently investigating the vandalism done by miscreants which include broken windows at Leona's residence. Her father has stated hat her actions were wrong and blamed her friends for it.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday has claimed that the activist - Amulya Leona had links with Maoist groups. Moreover, he claimed that it was important to investigate the organisation who supported Amulya. Sources have reported that the Bengaluru police will also book the organisers and some people present on stage at the Owaisi rally against CAA-NRC-NPR.

Sources report that the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is currently probing into Leona's alleged Maoist links. Moreover, sources report that Leona hails from Chikmagalur and has openly stated that her statements were according scripts given to her by several groups supporting her. She has currently been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being charged with sedition.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has confirmed that those who organised such an event and gave Amulya a platform to make such a statement will be booked. Moreover, he added stringent conditions will be put forth to prevent such incidences. The police is also mulling to tighten the conditions to hold such protests, report sources.

Earlier on Thursday, Leona had disrupted an address by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at a Bengaluru anti-CAA rally. Visuals show that the 19-year old student had grabbed Owaisi's mike and raised certain slogans during the address, which led to Owaisi reprimanding her and the police taking her away. The activist who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' was heckled out by those on the stage, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event and reaffirmed that he and his party were not related to or endorsed Leona's remark.

