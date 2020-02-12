Gargi Molestation Case: PIL Filed Seeking CBI Probe; Footage Of 23 CCTVs Examined

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking for the CBI to investigate the incident of alleged molestation and misbehaviour with the girl students at Gargi College, Delhi University. This comes against the backdrop of a statement released by a student, alleging that on February 6, 8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in the campus by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. The statement further accused the individuals of allegedly manhandling and molesting the women students during a concert at their annual festival 'Reverie'.

Earlier, a Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell had been designated as an investigation officer in the case. Furthermore, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal was conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter and will also supervise the investigation of the case closely.

Footage of 23 CCTVs examined

Taking cognisance of the matter, the cops have examined footage 23 CCTV cameras of which three focused on the ground where the fest was going on. Attempts are being made to identify the perpetrators with the help of these footages.

The initial probe, however, suggested that the college was at fault as the college authority had not informed cops about the fest. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on February 11, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to both the Gargi College administration and police to find why no action had been taken in the matter of alleged sexual harassment of female students in the college by unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also visited the college premises and interacted with the students.

Gargi molestation case

Students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8000 to 10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested, and groped the women students during the concert.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

