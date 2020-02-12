Gargi Molestation Case: 10 Arrested; Police Deployed In NCR To Identify Other Suspects

In a major development, the police on Wednesday have arrested 10 people in connection with an incident of alleged molestation and misbehaviour with the girl students at Gargi College, Delhi University. This comes against the backdrop of a statement released by a student, alleging that on February 6, 8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in the campus by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. The statement further accused the individuals of allegedly manhandling and molesting the women students during a concert at their annual festival 'Reverie'.

The case had been registered under section 452, 354, 509, and 34 in Delhi's Huaz Khas police station. Earlier in the day, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the CBI to investigate the incident.

DCP South Delhi A Thakur:10 ppl arrested in connection with the case registered in PS Hauz Khas.Over 11 teams working on the case,looking at technical details available&visiting various sites in NCR for identification of suspects.Gargi College authorities spoken to by probe teams — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020



It is also reported that over 11 teams are working on all aspects of the case and are are looking at the technical details available. Additionally, the teams are also visiting various sites in the National Capital Region in order to identify the suspects. Furthermore, it was also reported that people are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified. College authorities have been in constant touch with the police. Further investigation is underway.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the cops had examined footage 23 CCTV cameras of which three focused on the ground where the fest was going on. Attempts are being made to identify the perpetrators with the help of these footages. The initial probe, however, suggested that the college was at fault as the college authority had not informed cops about the fest.

Earlier on February 11, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to both the Gargi College administration and police to find why no action had been taken in the matter of alleged sexual harassment of female students in the college by unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also visited the college premises and interacted with the students

Students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8000 to 10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested, and groped the women students during the concert.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

