Gargi College Principal To File A Report Of Complaints ;assures Proper Security Apparatus

The principal of Delhi University's Gargi College, Dr Promila Kumar on Monday spoke about outsiders barging into the college and stated that the institute will file a report of complaints to the Police at the earliest so perpetrators can be brought to justice. This comes at the backdrop of the complaint by students of Gargi College, who purported that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6.

A student released a statement, alleging that on Saturday 8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in the campus by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. The statement further accused the individuals of allegedly manhandling, molesting the women students during the concert.

Dr Kumar further stated that the committee will prepare, in a time-bound manner, a report of the complaints for submission to the police and added that students also have the option of approaching the ICC of Gargi College for confidential inquiry

Principal of #GargiCollege, Dr Promila Kumar, on alleged sexual assault by outsiders, at the college: We've set up a high-level fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information. pic.twitter.com/WmnP9dAUXa — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

The principal further assured stringent security apparatus to avoid such incidents.

Principal of #GargiCollege, Dr Promila Kumar: The committee will prepare, in a time-bound manner, a report of the complaints for submission to the Police, if complainants so desire. The students also have the option of approaching the ICC of Gargi College for confidential inquiry https://t.co/0NZf4PBiKk — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

CAW Inspector to lead the probe

Inspector of Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell has been designated as an investigation officer in the case. Furthermore, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal is conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter and will also supervise the investigation of the case closely.

DCP South Atul Thakur on #GargiCollege case: An inspector of Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell has been designated as investigation officer in the case. The Additional DCP (South) has been designated as inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry into all aspects related to the case. https://t.co/AKEu31DYIa pic.twitter.com/pvGJfMJGko — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

Apprising the case, the Delhi police stated that Khandelwal is constantly in touch with the Principal of the college over the incident. Furthermore, it is reported that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has reached the college on February 10, taking cognisance of the matter. Empathizing with the painful experiences faced by the girls, Maliwal had earlier slammed the college authorities for not registering a case in the incident.

