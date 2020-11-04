'Gross Abuse Of State Power To Settle Scores,' SC Lawyer Writes To CJI Over Arnab's Arrest

Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Acharya on Wednesday wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) over Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's unlawful arrest, requesting the CJI to take suo-moto cognizance in the matter. Calling Arnab's arrest 'political vendetta', the Supreme Court lawyer asserted that state power was being abused by the current Maharashtra government to 'settle personal scores', adding that even the basic process of law was not followed during Arnab's arrest.

"The illegal arrest stinks of pure political vendetta and is in clear violation of law. This is evident from the fact that Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. Due process of law has not been followed while making the arrest. This is a direct and unprecedented attack on the Freedom of Speech and Expression and on Freedom of Press by Maharashtra Government misusing Mumbai Police," read Siddhart Acharya's letter to the CJI.

"This is a gross abuse of State Power for settling personal scores and the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India should take suo-moto cognizance in this matter and should give directions to Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government for their urgent release at the earliest," it added.

Arnab assaulted, arrested without notice

Republic Media Network has learnt that the Mumbai Police which barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, physically assaulted him and put him in a police van, went in without any summons, documents or court papers. Over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police reached Arnab's residence in Mumbai's Parel at 6:30 am and blocked all the entry and exit points soon after. It also blocked Republic Media Network's Editors Niranjan Narayanswamy and Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence.

Mumbai Police encounter-specialist API Sachin Vaze confirmed to Republic that Arnab Goswami was arrested in a case that has been closed, that has nothing to do with the TRP case in which there has been an attempt to implicate Republic. He has been taken to the Raigad police station after the assault.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

