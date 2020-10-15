Hathras Case: CBI Likely To Move Application In Mathura Court Seeking Custody Of 4 Accused

In the latest development in the Hathras case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon move an application in the Mathura court, seeking custody of the four accused in the case, sources said. As per sources, the CBI is planning to seek the custody of all accused early next week.

This comes a day after the investigation agency recorded the statements of the family members in the case. The statements of the family members of the accused will be taken on Thursday. After recording the statement of the accused's family, the CBI will move an application in the Mathura court and seek custody of four accused. The application is likely to be moved on Monday subject to completion of examination and questioning of witnesses etc.

CBI recreates crime scene

On Wednesday, the CBI team led by Dy SP Seema Pahuja had visited the field where the victim was allegedly strangled, along with the victim's mother and brother, for recreating the crime scene. The team which was accompanied by a forensic expert and police personnel also visited the site where the victim was cremated by police, allegedly without the family's permission. Meanwhile. the victim’s clothes, soil from the crime scene, bones and ashes from the cremation site has been sent to FSL for examination.

Notably, the Supreme Court also reserved its order on the plea demanding a court-monitored CBI probe in the case on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh government had filed an affidavit requesting the court to direct the CBI to submit fortnightly status reports to the state government about the probe.

The CBI, which has taken over the probe, has registered a case and lodged an FIR under IPC 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (gang rape) 302 (Punishment for murder) and the SC/ ST Act in the Hatharas case. Currently, a 3-member SIT comprising of Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandraprakash, and Commandant Poonam is probing into the case.

