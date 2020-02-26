'Heart Needs To Be Indian': BJP's Babul Supriyo On Sonia Gandhi Demanding HM's Resignation

On Wednesday, BJP MP Babul Supriyo denounced Congress President Sonia Gandhi over demanding the Home Minister's resignation in the midst of the violence that has broken out in Delhi stating that 'her heart needs to be Indian at this point.' Congress Party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday addressed a press conference after chairing an emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee amid the shocking violence that has been witnessed in Delhi that has left 20 dead and almost two hundred injured.

"Sonia Gandhi is a senior person but sadly I'm saying that the heart needs to be Indian at this point. Sonia Gandhi should meet the Home Minister and give him her ways of tackling the situation. She has stayed in Delhi for so long. Rather than doing a press conference, she should meet him, I'm sure Amit Shah will meet her without an appointment," said Babul Supriyo.

Congress demands HM's resignation

While addressing the press conference, Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA Chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," she said, also going on to criticise the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

