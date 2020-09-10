Kangana Vs Sena: Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission Writes To NCW On Actor's 'harassment'

Urging to take the issue of actor Kangana Ranaut's "harassment" with appropriate authorities, the Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women on Thursday wrote to the national women's panel. The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra office of Kangana Ranaut by the time the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the process.

State body Member Secretary Sandeep Negi in his letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW), said they have taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the "incidents of harassment" of Kangana Ranaut by the officials from the BMC, Mumbai Police, and political leaders.

"As this is a well-known fact that Kangana Ranaut hails from Himachal Pradesh, this commission intends to take up the issue with your office for taking up the matter with appropriate authorities, the Himachal panel said.

Furthermore, a copy of the letter has also been sent to the member secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's mother thanks PM Modi for protecting her daughter, shares her worries

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process. Meanwhile, sources report that the BMC has moved a civil court seeking permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's residence at Khar.

READ: Union Min Athawale meets Kangana a day after BMC's demolition, dubs it 'act of revenge'

Kangana vs Sena

A war-of-words broke out between Kangana Ranaut and Sena leaders when the former compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the Taliban after she was threatened. She has been criticizing Maharashtra governmental and the Mumbai Police as discrepancies in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case surfaced and after she levelled massive allegations on Bollywood's drug links.

READ: Vishal Krishna lauds Kangana for 'setting an example', compares her to martyr Bhagat Singh

READ: Kangana pleasantly surprised by mom Asha Ranaut's take on BMC row, recalls 'warning face'