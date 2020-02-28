Hyd Encounter: SC Dismisses Accused's Kin's Plea Seeking FIR Against Police In Disha Case

In a development in the Hyderabad encounter case, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI SA Bobde and justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the accused's family seeking an FIR on the Hyderabad police who killed all four accused in the Disha case. The SC-bench has directed the petitioners, who also seek monetary compensation, to approach the three-member Commission set up by the court in December. The committee has been directed to submit its report within six months.

On December 19, the family of all 4 accused moved the apex court seeking an independent probe into the encounter. It has also sought an FIR against Commissioner Sajjanar who headed the investigation alleging tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses. The family has also demanded that the state award the four deceased accused's family Rs. 50 lakh each.

Earlier on December 12, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI S A Bobde on Thursday ordered a 3-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sipurkar to probe into the encounter by the Cyberabad police of the accused in the Disha rape case. The other members of the panel include a former Bombay HC judge and a former CBI director and will submit a report in 6 months. NHRC has already submitted its report after probing the December 6 'encounter', in which the police gunned down all the four accused at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing, resulting in their deaths. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.