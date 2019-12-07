Mayawati Condoles Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor Who Succumbed To Burn Injuries On Friday

Condoling the Unnao rape victim's death, BSP Supremo Mayawati on Saturday, expressed her grief at the passing away of the Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze by the accused. She offered her party's help to the victim's family and demanded that the UP government should provide justice to the victim soon. She further demanded the Centre to create a law to hang the accused within a stipulated amount of time.

Mayawati condoles Unnao rape survivor death

1. जिस उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता को जलाकर मारने की कोशिश की गई उसकी कलरात दिल्ली में हुई दर्दनाक मौत अति-कष्टदायक। इस दुःख की घड़ी में बीएसपी पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। यू.पी. सरकार पीड़ित परिवार को समुचित न्याय दिलाने हेतु शीघ्र ही विशेष पहल करे, यही इंसाफ का तकाज़ा व जनता की मांग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 7, 2019

(1. The painful death of the Unnao rape victim who set ablaze is extremely painful. BSP is with the victim's family in this hour of grief. UP Government should take special initiative soon to provide proper justice to the victim's family, this is the demand of justice and public demand.)

2. साथ ही, इस किस्म की दर्दनाक घटनाओं को यूपी सहित पूरे देशभर में रोकने हेतु राज्य सरकारों को चाहिए कि वे लोगों में कानून का खौफ पैदा करे तथा केन्द्र भी ऐसी घटनाओं को मद्देनजर रखते हुये दोषियों को निर्धारित समय के भीतर ही फांसी की सख्त सजा दिलाने का कानून जरूर बनाए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 7, 2019

(2. Also, to prevent such traumatic incidents all over the country including UP, State Governments should create fear of law among the people. And in view of such incidents, the Center is also strict to hang the culprits within the stipulated time. Must make a law to punish them.)

Unnao rape survivor passes away

Meanwhile, in a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. Post-mortem report of the body is expected at 9 AM on Saturday.

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

Police had been informed by locals that a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had allegedly been set ablaze when she was visiting a local court in Rae Bareli on Thursday. at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor who filed a complaint against two accused in March. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. He added that the victim had claimed that the accused had spurned her after promising to marry her and then raped her along with his friend in December 2018. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail for 14-day judicial custody on Friday.