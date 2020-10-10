Hyderabad Rape Victim's Kin Seeks Stay On Release Of Ram Gopal Verma's 'Disha Encounter'

In a significant development, the Disha rape victim's family have moved the Telangana High Court on Saturday, seeking a stay on the release of a movie titled - 'Disha encounter' directed by Ram Gopal Verma. The family has stated that they were stilling from the tragic loss of the 27-year-old and hence found the movie inappropriately 'based on their sorrow'. The High Court has directed them to approach the censor board and Centre for staying the movie set to release on November 26, 2020 - exactly a year after.

On September 26, film director Ram Gopal Verma shared the trailer of the Disha gangrape & encounter writing, "Here is the trailer of DISHA ENCOUNTER based on the 2019 horrific gang rape, killing and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad #DishaEncounter." The 2 minutes 44 seconds trailer shows the horrific gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and ending with bullet shots - referring to the subsequent encounter of all 4 accused by the Telangana police. The trailer has received any negative reactions online due to its 'ínsensitivity'.

What is the Hyderabad rape case?

The 27-year old's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby on 26 November 2019. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact the victim, her charred body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to conduct trial against the four accused - Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu who were killed in an encounter by Telangana police led by Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Police claimed that as 10 police personnel accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene, two of them snatched their weapons and began firing on them. Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing, resulting in their deaths. Two police officers sustained injuries, but suffered no bullet wounds. The Supreme Court ordered a 3-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sipurkar to probe into the encounter. The probe has been paused currently due to prevailing Coronavirus conditions, as physical examination of evidence is necessary.

