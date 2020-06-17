'I Hope China Sudhar Jaaye': Sehwag Salutes Brave Martyrs Of Indian Army After LAC Clash

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the clashes between India and China at the Galwan valley on June 15.

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Taking to Twitter, the Ex-cricketer saluted the brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifice and took on China directly, warning them to correct their actions. He highlighted Col Santosh Babu who was among the first three casualties whose martyrdom was confirmed when news of the biggest flashpoint between India and China first broke.

'I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein'

Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the#GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein. pic.twitter.com/PlvE9WStEY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2020

Indian Army's statement:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. 43 casualties, including dead and injured, have also been estimated from the Chinese side, according to news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks.

