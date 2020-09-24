"If Found Hanging, It's Not Suicide": Payal Alleges Double-cross After Plaint On Kashyap

Actor Payal Ghosh who has filed a complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over allegations of sexual assault on Thursday said that she has given an interview regarding the entire episode on Kashyap to a "renowned portal." She has claimed that the "next thing she came to know" is that the portal is "seeking permission" from the filmmaker.

'They have the narrative ready'

In an Instagram post, Payal Ghosh said that if she is found hanging from the ceiling, remember this, "I didn't commit suicide. They have the narrative ready of depression and medication."

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Anurag Kashyap after Payal Ghosh accused him of raping her in 2013. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Versova police station late Tuesday night after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Kashyap will be called for questioning

Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the matter, officials said. In her police complaint, Ghosh alleged that the incident occurred at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013. The actress and her lawyer earlier approached Oshiwara police station on Monday, but they were asked to go to the Versova police station as the alleged incident took place under its area of jurisdiction, the official said. Payal Ghosh has also registered a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the drugs act, with the NCB.

On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the director called "baseless". Kashyap called the actor's claim an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views. His lawyer earlier in a tweet said, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest."

A host of Bollywood actors and personalities known to be close to Kashyap have came out in his support and given him a clean chit, though not on basis of any knowledge of this incident. Names include Hansal Mehta, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Saiyami Kher and Radhika Apte to name a few. The director’s two ex-wives - film editor Aarti Bajaj and actor Kalki Koechlin - have also defended Anurag.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

