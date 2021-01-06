'If I Go To Taj Mahal, They'll Think I Have Gone To Buy It,' Robert Vadra On IT Grilling

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Wednesday raised objections against the repeated grillings by the Income Tax Department remarking that 'he could not go anywhere or do anything' without drawing the suspicions of the Centre. The businessman claimed that if he even took a trip to the Taj Mahal, the government might suspect that he has gone to buy the heritage monument.

"I cannot do anything, cannot go anywhere. If I go to Taj Mahal, they think I have been there to buy Taj Mahal. Government has cornered in their issues, they find ways to divert the issues," said Robert Vadra. "23,000 documents were taken away from my office. They've more information about me than I have in my office today. Every question they asked was answered clearly. There is no tax evasion," he added.

After 9-hours of questioning on January 4, Vadra was summoned by the economic watchdog for a second consecutive day yesterday in connection with its probe under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. As per sources, the IT team has expressed displeasure regarding his statements saying that they were 'unsatisfied' with his remarks.

The businessman, however, has claimed that the summons were being issued to him against the backdrop of his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's involvement in the farmers' agitation. Attributing political motives to the IT action, Vadra alleged, "The timing is there. It is consistent. It keeps happening to me. Whenever there is an issue around, Robert Vadra props up. If it not this, it will be something else. When there is an election, when there is something, my name is used."

"If my family works hard for the people of this country and if they want to digress from the issues of the government, they will use me or they will use any other issue to digress. They should help the farmers and do something good for the people of this country," he elaborated.

