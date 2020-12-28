Priyanka Vadra Demands Centre To Roll Back Farm Laws; Mum On Rahul Gandhi's Italy Visit

On Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called upon the Union government to accept the farmers' demand to repeal the three agrarian laws. A vociferous critic of the farm laws, Congress recently submitted a list of 2 crore signatures opposing the legislation to President Ram Nath Kovind. Speaking to the media at Congress' 136th Foundation Day event, Vadra contended that it was wrong to dub the ongoing stir as a "political conspiracy".

Maintaining that the Centre is accountable to the farmers, she urged it to listen to their concerns. However, she refused to comment on a question pertaining to her brother Rahul Gandhi's sudden visit to Italy. Earlier, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed that the former Congress president would be away for a few days as he is abroad for a short personal visit.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "The government should listen to the voice of the farmers. It is absolutely wrong to say that this is a “political conspiracy”. The kind of words they are using for the farmers- I think it is a sin. A soldier is the son of the farmer also. He safeguards the borders for us. The farmer is the annadata of the nation. The government is accountable to the farmers. The government should understand this and repeal the three laws."

Read: Digital Campaign Against Centre's Farmer Policy Got Huge Response: TMC

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. While the talks between the farmers' unions and the Centre had broken down after 6 round of talks, the former decided to return to the negotiating table on December 29. Laying down the meeting agenda, they made it clear that there will be no compromise on the repeal of the farm laws.

Read: BKU's Rakesh Tikat Says Farmers Ready To Hold Talks But 'without Any Conditions'