In Bollywood Drug Probe, Stars Head To NCB: Rakul & Simone, Then Deepika, Sara & Shraddha

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is handling the Bollywood drug case has recently brought several top personalities from the industry under its lens. Summons have already been issued to Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. Besides, Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager, who works at KWAN talent agency, has also been summoned by the NCB.

Here's when actors will appear before the central agency for questioning in connection with a drug racket that has emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Thursday, September 24 - Rakul Preet Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Shruti Modi, and designer Simone Khambata will appear before NCB

– Deepika Padukone will be questioned by the NCB after she lands in Mumbai Saturday, September 26 - Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will appear before the NCB

Deepika was served a summons by the agency over a phone call as she was in Goa for a shoot. The NCB officials personally visited the residence of Shraddha and Sara to hand over summons in the drug-related probe. Rakul Preet, Simone, and others were also summoned over a phone call.

Rhea and Showik’s bail plea to be heard today

Meanwhile, accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik’s bail petition is also scheduled to be heard by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The actor had moved the Bombay HC after her bail plea was rejected in the special NDPS court on Tuesday and an extension of another 14 days of custody until October 6 was granted to her.

In her petition to the High court, Rhea, through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, has claimed innocence in the drug case for which she has been arrested and stated that she "has not committed any crime whatsoever", seemingly making a u-turn yet again after allegedly confessing twice, first to being a part of peddling and later, to use of drugs.

Rhea has stated in her plea that the NCB is deliberately trying to invoke strict charges against her and her family adding that she has been subjected to a "witch-hunt" by the three other investigative agencies including the Mumbai Police, Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

How were Bollywood actors named in NCB probe?

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash.

Jaya Saha, the alleged 'kingpin' of the drug racket in Bollywood was busted after some sensational confessions were made during NCB interrogation. As per sources, Jaya has revealed that she would procure CBD oil - contraband in India - for actor Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Sara’s questioning comes after NCB confirmed that her name had emerged in the questioning of the Rhea Chakraborty case. It is from Jaya Saha's chats that a number of drug conversations have come out.

