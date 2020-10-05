STUNNING: In Sushant Case, AIIMS' Dr Gupta's Massive U-turn Double-confirmed By Ishkaran

As Republic Media Network exposes the biggest u-turn in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a number of questions have been raised against AIIMS' forensic expert Dr Sudhir Gupta who, in an unofficial leak has claimed that the actor committed suicide in contrast to his previous comments after being appointed as the head of the forensic panel probing the case.

On October 3, various media outlets concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what Dr Gupta selectively told them as per top sources. Some of them even shared snapshots of Dr Sudhir Gupta's private chats. But there is no official statement from AIIMS and Dr Gupta is since nowhere to be found. Republic's August 22 conversation tape with Dr Sudhir Gupta lays bare how he had earlier deemed the crime scene forensically unfit for further examination, while WhatsApp chats detail how he had also questioned the Cooper Hospital's medical board that performed the autopsy in the case.

In the tape of his conversation with Republic TV, Dr Gupta discloses that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence.” He said it would be difficult for the AIIMS team to reach to a conclusion and also questioned why the Mumbai Police had conducted the post-mortem in a 'hurried manner'.

'Dr Gupta's comments should be investigated'

Subsequent to Republic airing the #SushantAIIMSTape of Dr Gupta's conversation, it emerged that he had also spoken to lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari regarding the same, which left him (Ishkaran) thinking why did the expert take a u-turn? Reacting to the suspicious AIIMS unofficial report, Iskharan said Dr Gupta’s leaked reports claiming that Sushant committed suicide needs to be investigated.

“Not surprised with what Republic showed. Dr Sudhir Gupta had talked to me also and had many suspicions on Mumbai autopsy. Why did he change and reported the opposite, needs investigation. Good that Republic TV recorded his old comments,” he tweeted on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh also hit out at the AIIMS export for ‘converting’ the actor’s case into suicide. She said Dr Sudhir Gupta is answerable for the unofficial leaked report.

It’s a shame how a brutal murder is getting converted into suicide #AIIMS #Drsudheergupta should be answerable for this @Republic_Bharat thanks for bringing out the truth once again — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 5, 2020

On September 28, the AIIMS team submitted its report based on analyzing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence. The CBI which had stated that 'conclusive findings' have been shared, is analyzing the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not. A number of angles that have come to light in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case remain uninvestigated and persons who should be summoned haven't yet been.

