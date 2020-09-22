In Sushant Case, Rhea Chakraborty's Custody Extended Till October 6; She'll Move Bombay HC

In a massive setback for actor Rhea Chakraborty and others accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a Special NDPS court has extended their judicial custody for 14 days till October 6. The 6 people whose judicial custody has been extended include Rhea's brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant. Rhea and others were produced virtually before the court and are currently lodged in Byculla jail.

Rhea and Showik to file application for bail

Rhea's Lawyer Advocate Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, "Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed an application for Bail in the NDPS Case in the Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on 23rd Sept 2020 before Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The details of the bail applications will be shared after the hearing on 23rd Sept."

On Monday, Republic Media Network sources had informed that the NCB officials want to question Showik and Dipesh further as the Bollywood drug probe is widening with each passing day. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation by Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, and many others from Rhea's circle.

Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday cracked at the NCB's office admitting that she had consumed narcotics. Up till this point she had claimed, including in the case of the CBD oil, that all the drugs were for Sushant only and that she was merely a facilitator, but that garb has dropped.

Meanwhile, the NCB is going to summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, and fashion designer Simon Khambata this week in connection with an ongoing drugs probe. Sources have also informed that Deepika Padukone is set to be summoned by the anti-drug agency as it acts on the evidence that has emerged connecting Bollywood stars with drugs. As per sources in the NCB, the authorities have found more evidence against the actor after her chats with Jaya Saha were accessed by Republic.

