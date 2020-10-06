In Sushant Case, Subramanian Swamy Questions 'Fake ID Twitter Gang'; Raises The Stakes

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday reacting to the Dr Sudhir Gupta AIIMS tape said that "India's future is at stake" if the people in authority in whom people place faith "somersault." Dr Swamy said that what is worse is "the Lutyen crowd is happy." The Rajya Sabha MP asked whether they are part of the "Dawood drug beneficiaries or the Fake ID Twitter gang." He also asked that are they not concerned for a possible rigged investigation of a mysterious death.

India’s future is at stake if the people in authority in whom we place faith somersault. Why? What is worse is the Lutyen crowd is happy. Are they part of the Dawood drug benficiaries or the Fake ID Twitter gang? No concern for a possible rigged investigation of mysterious death? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Ishkaran Bhandari also raised a pertinent question on Twitter about the legitimacy of the unofficial and selective leak of the findings by the Forensic expert Dr Sudhir Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He asked whether Gupta's unlawful act amid a sensitive case is allowed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Ishkaran further urged the agency to probe into Gupta's motive to leak the medico-legal reports of the late actor.

Does CBI allow Head of Forensic to selectively leak medical report in ongoing case?



If not, then investigate why this was done in Sushant Singh Rajput case. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 5, 2020

'Dr. Gupta's comments should be investigated'

Subsequent to Republic airing the #SushantAIIMSTape of Dr Gupta's conversation, it emerged that he had also spoken to lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari regarding the same, which left him (Ishkaran) thinking why did the expert take a u-turn? Reacting to the suspicious AIIMS unofficial report, Iskharan said Dr Gupta’s leaked reports claiming that Sushant committed suicide needs to be investigated.

“Not surprised with what Republic showed. Dr Sudhir Gupta had talked to me also and had many suspicions on Mumbai autopsy. Why did he change and reported the opposite, needs investigation. Good that Republic TV recorded his old comments,” he tweeted on Monday. Republic's August 22 conversation tape with Dr Sudhir Gupta lays bare how he had earlier deemed the crime scene forensically unfit for further examination

Not Surprised at what Repuplic showed.



Dr Sudhir Gupta had talked to me also & had many suspicions on Mumbai autopsy.



Why did he change & did opposite, needs investigation.



Good that @republic has recorded him. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 5, 2020

Dr Sudhir Gupta's complete flip-flop exposed in #SushantAIIMSTape

Republic Media Network has aired the ultimate proof which shreds the lies in the case of the late actor's death and will silence the 'suicide theorists'. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who is the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh. Dr Sudhir Gupta had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence". Republic Media Network asks Dr Sudhir Gupta, that what has made him change his stand so drastically in the past few weeks - in fact, a complete 180-degree U-turn - to allegedly submitting 'conclusive findings' in the forensic report.

Republic Media Network also has Whatsapp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

Following Republic's newsbreak, both CBI and AIIMS have issued statements not in any way corroborating Dr Sudhir Gupta's selective leaks, with the investigative agency making it clear that all angles including homicide are still on the cards.

