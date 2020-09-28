AIIMS, CBI In Agreement In Sushant Case, 'more Deliberations' Required: Dr Sudhir Gupta

AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board in the actor's death case said on Monday. After the AIIMS team submitted its report based on Mumbai police’s post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence earlier, Gupta noted that there is still the need to look into certain “legal aspects” for the authorities to reach a “logical legal conclusion".

AIIMS & CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion, said Dr Sudhir Gupta.

Previously, CBI had stated that it received ‘conclusive findings’ and informed that it would analyse the entire report along with the evidence presented to derive if it is a suicide case or not. Months after the incident, this recent development came amid the Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s dissatisfaction with the direction in which the CBI probe had been progressing.

Read - Sushant Rajput Death Case: AIIMS Submits Report; CBI Says ‘conclusive Findings’ Shared

CBI: 'No aspect ruled out'

Earlier in the day, the CBI released a statement assuring that it is conducting a professional investigation and that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. After receiving the AIIMS report, the CBI will take a final call after going through their collected evidence so far including forensic reports on the recreation of the crime scene, statements of witnesses and profiling of accused and suspects. The CBI took over the case after the SC assented to the transfer.

Read - Sushant Case & Drug Probe LIVE Updates: AIIMS Team Submits Report To CBI

Read - Sushant Death Case: CBI Issues Statement Amid Delays, Says, ‘no Aspect Ruled Out’

Sushant's family lawyer: 'We are helpless'

On Friday, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the family was unhappy with the way the case was proceeding - referring to the 'Bollywood drug nexus' which has been at the forefront for weeks. He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not updated them of the progress in the case. He also slammed the distraction of the drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, claiming that it may not stand the scrutiny in court without a tangible seizure of drugs.

Read - SSR Death Case: Here's How To Sign #SushantJusticeNow Petition And Hold CBI Accountable

Read - Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta Urges Everyone To 'stay United' As CBI Releases Statement

(With ANI inputs)